GORDO ON BORTUZZO: He blocked 23 shots, delivered 27 hits and scored a couple goals in 17 playoff games as a reliable third-pairing defenseman. Bortuzzo added an ornery streak to the lineup when called upon, but he played under control. He didn't go way out of his way looking for hits and he picked good times to pinch in. Bortuzzo had solid possession metrics (54.0 Corsi For, 55.1 Fenwick For) during the regular season. And he was plus-12 in 76 regular season and playoff games combined.
