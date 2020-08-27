ROBERT BORTUZZO, Defenseman

GORDO ON BORTUZZO: He played a robust style in his limited role, landing 66 hits and blocking 43 shots in his 43 games. Bortuzzo had five hits and four blocked shots in three postseason games. He had just one giveaway, but a minus-3 rating for those games. He earned a plus-12 rating for the regular season, but his Corsi and Fenwick possession metrics took a hit and his expected plus-minute shrank from 14.6 last year to 2.2 this season despite the same sheltered usage (57.1 percent offensive zone starts). He played an average of just 13:07 in regular-season games, down more than two minutes since 2018-19.
Grade: C
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.