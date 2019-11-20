QUESTION: Robert Thomas literally has eyes in the back of his head. Although sometimes it appears he's hesitant with the puck, do you see him getting a shot at centering the first line at some point?
JT: The No. 1 line? That could be a few years down the road. Remember Schenn and O'Reilly are also under contract for many more years. For Thomas, the immediate goal is to stay at center for the near future.
That pass was unbelievable by Thomas. He was literally looking in the stands when he made it (or at least that's where his face was looking). How about this for next season? A Kid Line of Kostin-Thomas-Kyrou?
Follow-up: Seems Thomas has been a step or two ahead of his linemates, and often catches them off-guard with a pass they weren't expecting. Hopefully playing with more skilled players will make his vision more productive.
JT: I think most of his teammates have learned or are learning to keep their sticks down and be ready for the puck when the Blues are in the offensive zone. Sundqvist said Tuesday night that he's learned to get Thomas the puck as quickly as possible on possessions because of Thomas' speed up the ice and puck-handling ability. However, I still think Thomas needs to look for his own shot more often.