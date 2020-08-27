ROBERT THOMAS, Forward

GORDO ON THOMAS: He took a big step forward and flashed star power in his second season. He produced 42 points with a plus-8 rating in 66 games after putting up 33 points with a minus-3 rating in 70 games as a rookie. Thomas got stronger as the regular season progressed, scoring 38 points in the last 50 games. His primary assist and 5-on-5 assist rates ranked among the NHL’s best. Had more takeaways than giveaways (46-30).
His faceoff work improved in the postseason (54.7 percent, after just 42.9 in the regular season). Alas, he produced just one goal and three assists in eight postseason games and suffered six giveaways.
Grade: B-plus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.