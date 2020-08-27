 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROBERT THOMAS, Forward
0 comments

ROBERT THOMAS, Forward

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Thomas: report card

GORDO ON THOMAS: He took a big step forward and flashed star power in his second season. He produced 42 points with a plus-8 rating in 66 games after putting up 33 points with a minus-3 rating in 70 games as a rookie. Thomas got stronger as the regular season progressed, scoring 38 points in the last 50 games. His primary assist and 5-on-5 assist rates ranked among the NHL’s best. Had more takeaways than giveaways (46-30).

His faceoff work improved in the postseason (54.7 percent, after just 42.9 in the regular season). Alas, he produced just one goal and three assists in eight postseason games and suffered six giveaways.

Grade: B-plus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports