GORDO ON THOMAS: He suffered the usual rookie inconsistencies through much of the year before scoring 12 points in 15 games in March to help drive the strong Blues finish. Thomas played a key role in the Dallas playoff series, too, providing an offensive spark with Tyler Bozak and Pat Maroon. Then a wrist injury reduced his effectiveness before ultimately knocking him out of the lineup. His overall production (39 points in 91 regular season and playoff games) only hinted as his offensive potential.
