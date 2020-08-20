ROBINSON OR BAZELAK AT QB?

QUESTION: Everything I hear assumes that Shawn Robinson will start at QB, and I’m not sure why. Wasn’t his completion percentage below average in a defense-weak Big 12? He then lost the job despite his experience, so I don’t understand all the buzz. Connor Bazelak has the arm. Doesn’t he have the higher ceiling, even with less experience?
MATTER: Robinson never lost the job at TCU. He suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. And he played two games with the injury.
That said, those stats at TCU won't determine whether he wins the job at Mizzou. It's all about how they play leading up to the opener and who shows he's best suited to score points for this offense. I give Robinson the edge because he's more dynamic as a runner — and even though Drinkwitz has developed pocket passers (Ryan Finley at Boise and NC State), his offense seems more dangerous with a dual-threat QB back there, especially with a shortage of proven playmakers at receiver.
I'm not sure this team has the proven weapons at receiver and tight end or the offensive line to have a prototypical drop-back passing game that's going to attempt 40 throws a game. But if Bazelak proves to be the more consistent option and gets the offense to the end zone more often in camp, he'll have a great shot to win the job.
