QUESTION: With TV games making it so clear when umpires have terrible strike zones, how is it not a more popular opinion among fans to call for robotic strike zones?
ANSWER: It's worth mentioning that the strike zone you see framed by the TV broadcast is not the one handed down by God. Each umpire has his own, to some degree, and pitchers and hitters get a feel for it as the game progresses. What drives me -- and them -- crazy is when it's inconsistent. That's the worst, and it happens more often than it should. I'd also point out the Atlantic League, which has gone the way of a human ump relaying calls from a robotic strike zone, has already had someone ejected for arguing balls and strikes. There were always be disagreements even when the computers take over. And that's before the inevitable hacking scandal in strike zones becomes a thing. (Kidding. Kind of.)