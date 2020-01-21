ROCKIES BACKED INTO A CORNER?

QUESTION: Have the Rockies backed themselves into a Nolan Arenado corner? Door seemed closed, but he might have just jarred it open?
BENFRED: Mozeliak spent most of Winter Warm-Up saying things like "no doors are closed" and "no lines are drawn" so I'd say no doors are closed is a fair statement. Especially after Arenado called out his general manager Jeff Bridich.
DeWitt sounded a little less optimistic when speaking in general about the kind of trade that would land Arenado.
Doesn't mean it couldn't happen.
And things did change after DeWitt made those comments -- specifically Rockies saying trade talks were off, and Arenado flaming the front office for its "disrespect."
What we don't know if those trade talks could resume now that Arenado has gone public with his beef.
There are chapters. The book has taken a turn. Still hard for me to see it ending with Arenado in St. Louis, because of the hurdle the Cardinals have put in front of themselves. But if Colorado will take one or two of those hurdles? Maybe.
It's one thing to trade the face of the franchise and best third baseman in baseball. It's another to trade the disgruntled superstar who wants out. The latter is a little easier to sell to fans, a make-the-best-out-of-it situation. Arenado took a step yesterday from former, toward the latter.
Honestly? The Rockies should just fire their GM.
Photo: Nolan Arenado was all smiles at a press conference last February to announce his $260 million contract. He was seated next to GM Jeff Bridich (purple shirt) and manager Bud Black. (AP Photo)