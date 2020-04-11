ROGERS HORNSBY, Second Baseman, 1926
ROGERS HORNSBY, Second Baseman, 1926

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 1926

Manager and second baseman Rogers Hornsby poses with the 1926 Cardinals. Hornsby is in the middle of the second row, with his arms crossed. (AP Photo)

In an ocean of dominance, here was Hornsby’s island of average – a season as a player-manager undercut by pain and physical issues. From 1920-1928, Hornsby led the league in on-base percentage and OPS every season but 1926, his final season with the Cardinals. Still, before a trade to the New York Giants for Frankie Frisch, Hornsby delivered something better than a 1.200 OPS and the 1925 NL MVP. He hit .317 but made some savvy acquisitions to get the Cardinals to their first pennant and first championship. Afterward, he sought a $50,000 salary for the next three seasons. He was a Giant soon after.

