ROGERS HORNSBY, Second Baseman, 1926

In an ocean of dominance, here was Hornsby’s island of average – a season as a player-manager undercut by pain and physical issues. From 1920-1928, Hornsby led the league in on-base percentage and OPS every season but 1926, his final season with the Cardinals. Still, before a trade to the New York Giants for Frankie Frisch, Hornsby delivered something better than a 1.200 OPS and the 1925 NL MVP. He hit .317 but made some savvy acquisitions to get the Cardinals to their first pennant and first championship. Afterward, he sought a $50,000 salary for the next three seasons. He was a Giant soon after.
All-October: Emil Verban, 1944 — Irascible infielder hit .412 in Streetcar Series.
