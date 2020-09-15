ROOKIE HONORS FOR 'KK'?

QUESTION: Does "KK" have a shot at National League rookie of the year?
BENFRED: He should, sure. Good thing he's not stuck in the bullpen! It never made much sense why the Cardinals talked themselves into that move, even for a little while.
Kwang Hyun Kim has looked like this since spring training, including a complete domination of a starter-loaded Twins lineup in an exhibition game that was far better than anything we've seen from Carlos Martinez in either of his two starts against Josh Donaldson and Co.
Anyway, Kim has the lowest starter's ERA (0.33) of any rookie with at least five starts this season. He's trailing in workload, due to the team's COVID shutdown and his absence with the kidney issue. If something keeps him out of the conversation, it will be the amount of time he missed, not the numbers.
He could make up ground fast if he keeps pitching like this and stays healthy.
