QUESTION: Only 2 starts in, but "KK" looks really good in the rotation. Do you see him as a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate?
GOOLD: There were some folks who thought Kwang Hyun Kim should be in the rotation all along because getting him more innings seemed better than getting him one inning, even an important one like, say, the ninth. He's a composed, athletic starter with lots of experience on how to pitch out of trouble and with less than his best stuff, and it's clear that he makes hitters uncomfortable when he's at his best.
Sure, he could be a Rookie of the Year candidate because of the nature of this season.
