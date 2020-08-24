 Skip to main content
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR?
Cardinals play third game against Reds

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim (33) throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The game is part of a ten game home stand meant to catch the Cardinals up after several weeks off due to positive COVID-19 tests.Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Only 2 starts in, but "KK" looks really good in the rotation. Do you see him as a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate?

GOOLD: There were some folks who thought Kwang Hyun Kim should be in the rotation all along because getting him more innings seemed better than getting him one inning, even an important one like, say, the ninth. He's a composed, athletic starter with lots of experience on how to pitch out of trouble and with less than his best stuff, and it's clear that he makes hitters uncomfortable when he's at his best.

Sure, he could be a Rookie of the Year candidate because of the nature of this season.

