ROOM FOR CARLSON ON THE ROSTER?
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Top prospect Dylan Carlson takes batting practice at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: An expanded roster means a better chance Dylan Carlson makes the team, but if he's on the roster and starting his service-time clock, shouldn't he be a starter to maximize his development and contributions?

BENFRED: What they should do, I think, is put him on the roster and find chances to use him. If he plays well, better than others around him, then the situation takes care of itself.

What I don't think they will do, or should do, is name him a starter just because it's a 60-game season without minor leagues, when they were prepared to start him in Memphis if it had been a normal season.

Sports