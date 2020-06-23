ROOM FOR CARLSON ON THE ROSTER?

QUESTION: An expanded roster means a better chance Dylan Carlson makes the team, but if he's on the roster and starting his service-time clock, shouldn't he be a starter to maximize his development and contributions?
BENFRED: What they should do, I think, is put him on the roster and find chances to use him. If he plays well, better than others around him, then the situation takes care of itself.
What I don't think they will do, or should do, is name him a starter just because it's a 60-game season without minor leagues, when they were prepared to start him in Memphis if it had been a normal season.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.