QUESTION: Would the Blues have room for Maroon after Edmundson, Sundqvist, and Barbashev were signed?
TOM T.: Room, yes, but I don't know if he fits in the team's plans. The Blues have younger forwards they want to get playing time, and if they re-sign Maroon, in addition to whatever he makes, he gets in the way of other's chances to play. They've got to open some room for players like Kyrou.
Follow-up: I'd rather have Maroon back than Edmundson. I know we need to get young guys in but let's win now while we still can.
TOM T.: I don't know that Maroon is the difference between winning the Cup and not winning the Cup. And it's apparently not as though other teams are breaking the bank to sign Maroon as the answer to what they're lacking. It's Maroon's bad luck that he's at an age where NHL teams routinely look to save money by using their young guys.
The Blues' window is more than just next season, and I think for the remaining seasons of that window, they're better off with Edmundson. (Not that Edmundson/Maroon is the binary exchange.) And as for young guys like Kyrou, they still need to prove themselves and while I generally side with experience over potential, you're talking about multiple candidates the Blues have to fill that hole.
Follow-up: Over unders — Barbashev at $1.5 million, Sundqvist at $2.5M, Edmundson at $3M?
TOM T.: Those seem pretty close to what I would think. Edmundson could go a little higher, but not much. He'll be an interesting negotiation; he's shown how good he can be, but by his own admission, he didn't have a great year.
Seems like the Blues are unlikely to invest in a really long-term deal for him, but he can be an integral part of their unit going forward, especially with players like Gunnarsson and Bouwmeester aging out. I think you're better off investing in him right now than betting on Mikkola.