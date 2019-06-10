QUESTION: You're no longer covering the Blues, so are you rooting for them to win Wednesday night?
GOOLD: I would like to see it for the city of St. Louis for some of the people I know who have given hours and hours and some of their health to that organization. I would like to hear Chris Kerber get to call a Stanley Cup Final winner, to read Jim Thomas cover a Stanley Cup-winning game story, to see what Jeff Gordon, an advocate for hockey and that fan base as passionate anyone who has picked up a pen at The Post-Dispatch, had to say about history happening. I cannot wait to see how The Post-Dispatch rises up to capture that moment -- and gives readers something to pin on their walls, or fold into their scrapbooks -- commit to the amber of their keepsakes for years to come. That stuff is awesome. And it's hard not to watch how the Blues have energized this city -- from downtown to Clayton, Tower Grove to even the STL stronghold in Hollywood -- and now want to see that pay off for everyone.
Root? No probably not. Cheer? Nope. Watch? Absolutely -- with one eye on the Marlins-Cardinals game. I'm a constant disappointment for people in this realm. Sorry. But hope for that to happen, sure. The city could use it. The fanbase deserves it. And what the Blues players and coaches have done this remarkable season has earned it.
I respect that.