ROSTER 'UNTOUCHABLES?
ROSTER 'UNTOUCHABLES?

Cardinals play third game against Reds

Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: Are Yadi, Wainwright, Goldschmidt, Flaherty, and Carlson the only untouchables? Going forward, are the Cards open to listening to offers for everyone else?

COMMISH: I would include Kim and DeJong on that list, along with Gallegos.

Really, there are no "untouchables" on a mediocre team, but the names we have mentioned are the closest things to it.

