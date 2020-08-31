ROSTER 'UNTOUCHABLES?

QUESTION: Are Yadi, Wainwright, Goldschmidt, Flaherty, and Carlson the only untouchables? Going forward, are the Cards open to listening to offers for everyone else?
COMMISH: I would include Kim and DeJong on that list, along with Gallegos.
Really, there are no "untouchables" on a mediocre team, but the names we have mentioned are the closest things to it.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.