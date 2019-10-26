What John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, has referred to as “roster churn” will begin within hours of the final out of the World Series. Free agents will drop from the 40-man roster and three players — Brett Cecil, Hicks, and Thomas — will come off the 60-day injured list and onto the 40-man roster. The Cardinals have only two players, John Gant and Dominic Leone, eligible for arbitration, and either could be traded, designated for assignment, or non-tendered by Dec. 2 to free a roster spot or reduce cost.
By Nov. 20, the Cardinals will want to carve open a few spots in the 40-man roster to protect prospects like Jake Woodford, RHP; Elehuris Montero, 3B; and possibly Alvaro Seijas, RHP, or Conner Jones, RHP. Second baseman Max Schrock must also be protected or he, like any of the others left off the 40-man roster, can be selected by another team in December’s Rule 5 draft. By not promoting Carlson this season the Cardinals kept open a spot on the 40-man roster, and he’ll come to camp as a non-roster invite.
Hemming the Cardinals in as they massage the roster is the financial commitments already made. They have $142.5 million guaranteed to 11 players for 2020, including the start of extensions given Goldschmidt ($26 million), Mikolas ($17 million), and Carpenter ($18.5 million). Money potentially coming off the roster in Wacha and Ozuna — roughly $18.6 million — is essentially reallocated for raises already set for Goldschmidt and Mikolas. The Cardinals have room to move, but perhaps less than in recent years.