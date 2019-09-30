QUESTION: Is Mikolas, Flaherty, Hudson, Waino, Flaherty the pitching lineup if it goes five games?
GOOLD: Not necessarily. The Cardinals have not committed to a rotation yet. They were meeting Monday to go through this and plot it out. They did set it up so that Mikolas would be available for the next game -- be it a tiebreaker or Game 1. Shildt would not confirm that he gets Game 1 in Atlanta, but it makes a lot of sense.
I would caution against assuming Hudson gets that third game. A few weeks ago, the outline I got from a Cardinals official was that Wainwright would be considered for Game 3 -- at home, at Busch, where until this past weekend he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He had an ERA around 2.00 there. And the homers happened. That would free up Hudson to be available for Games 1-2-3 in relief and not be put in a spot where he might not throw a pitch before a Game 4, which is one of those asterisk if necessary games.
The Cardinals are intrigued by what having Hudson in that relief role could do to add another element to the bullpen -- and erase another inning (or two! or three!) from a game.