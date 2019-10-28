Team up with us for 99¢
Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

Daniel Ponce de Leon pitches for the Cardinals against Arizona on July 12 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Prediction on the rotation for next year? There's a lot of good candidates even before the possibility of adding someone from the outside.

COMMISH: My prediction, on Oct. 28, 2019, is:

Flaherty, Hudson, Mikolas, Carlos Martinez, Ponce de Leon (above).

I would reverse the last spot if Gomber, a lefthander, is healthy enough and good enough.

Follow-up: Your starting five pitchers left out Waino. Do you think he's retiring on a positive note?

COMMISH: I was just going with those certain to be in the fold. He would be in my five if he returns.