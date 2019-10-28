QUESTION: Prediction on the rotation for next year? There's a lot of good candidates even before the possibility of adding someone from the outside.
COMMISH: My prediction, on Oct. 28, 2019, is:
Flaherty, Hudson, Mikolas, Carlos Martinez, Ponce de Leon (above).
I would reverse the last spot if Gomber, a lefthander, is healthy enough and good enough.
Follow-up: Your starting five pitchers left out Waino. Do you think he's retiring on a positive note?
COMMISH: I was just going with those certain to be in the fold. He would be in my five if he returns.