Round 2 of STL Sports Showdown: Yadi vs. Gibby, Faulk vs. Ozzie, Pronger vs. Hullie and more

Round 2 of STL Sports Showdown: Yadi vs. Gibby, Faulk vs. Ozzie, Pronger vs. Hullie and more

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Sports bracket

From left, Stan Musial of the St. Louis Cardinals, Bob Pettit of the St. Louis Hawks, Kurt Warner of the St. Louis Rams and Brett Hull of the St. Louis Blues

You've made your first round picks, and we're down to the round of 16 as we pick the top pro athlete in St. Louis history.

After more than 20,000 votes our top seeds - Bob Pettit of the Hawks, Brett Hull of the Blues, Kurt Warner of the Rams and Stan Musial of the Cardinals - each advanced to the next round in the STL Sports Showdown, presented by Kenrick's Meats & Catering.

Starting today, you can vote daily to move your favorites from the field of 16 to 8, and eventually one who will stand alone.

Click here to cast your Round 2 votes.

Winners will be chosen at random after each round and will receive a $25 Kenrick's gift card.  A grand prize winner will receive a chest freezer with a Jumbo Family Pack.  

Click here to see the entire bracket.

Remember this is a bracket. There no doubt will be some anguish and injustice as choices are made along the way. That’s part of the fun.

Here's a look at the Round 1 results, and the Round 2 matchups.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports