QUESTION: Larry Rountree and Albert Okwuegbunam were tracking toward an early exit to the NFL. Have they only hurt their draft position or have the jeopardized that altogether? How about Jordan Elliott?
MATTER: Albert has the size and speed to be an impact tight end in the NFL. He just hasn't played like one all season. He drops a lot of balls. He commits reckless penalties. He's not much of a blocker. He doesn't get open. He doesn't seem to have much wiggle to him to shake off man coverage. I could see someone falling in love with his speed and build, but I'm not investing a high pick on him based on his production this year.
Rountree is a good college back, hardly elite this year. The blocking hasn't been good, but he just hasn't been a difference-maker. Elite backs still find a way to make yards and we've haven't seen that from him. He runs hard. He can catch the ball and can get yards after contact. But he just hasn't looked very explosive. I'm not sure he's done anything this year to put himself in position to be an early draft pick.
Elliott has been one of the best defensive linemen in the SEC, and those guys rarely stay in college. I could see him making the jump. And it would probably be the smart decision.