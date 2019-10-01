Can you believe the Cardinals made the playoffs even though . . . they were in a division with the Brewers and the Cubs?
On August 7, the Cardinals were in third place. They were 3 ½ games back of first-place Chicago, which had a 62-52 record. The Brewers were in second place. The Cards had just lost five consecutive games. The no-trade trade deadline looked pretty ominous.
But St. Louis played some great stretches in the coming weeks. Pitching and defense can win you some big ballgames, it seems.
Milwaukee is in the playoffs, too. Manager Craig Counsell's Brewers finished with 89 wins, even with a season-ending injury to Christian Yelich. Their 20-7 September was incredible.
In spring training, I thought the Cubs would be good this year, but Joe Maddon's club fell apart in September – in part due to the Cardinals winning all four September games at Wrigley (and all were one-run wins). The Cubs missed the postseason even though they had a run differential this season of plus-97 (at plus-102, the Cards had the lowest run differential of any division winner in baseball).