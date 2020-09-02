 Skip to main content
RUMOR MILL: PARAYKO TO TORONTO?
Blues take on the Edmonton Oilers

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko takes a shot against Edmonton on Dec. 18. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt)

QUESTION: Do you think there's truth to rumors of Colton Parakyo heading to Toronto?

TOM T.: A lot would have to happen to make trading Parayko make sense. He's one of the best young defensemen in the league, someone you can build a unit around. The Blues are prepared to do that if Pietrangelo doesn't re-sign, and if even if he does, Parayko is 27 and entering the prime of his career.

Lakers owner Jerry Buss used to use the example of poker chips. Every player has a certain number of years he's going to play, and if you represent those years with poker chips, each year, that player's stack gets smaller. Right now, Parayko is three years younger than Pietrangelo. Parayko has a big pile of poker chips with his name on it. Getting rid of them would be a mistake, I would think.

