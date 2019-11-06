QUESTION: Will Ryan O’Reilly be alive come the playoffs? I don't get Berube — he is not following Army’s mandate to not put all the minutes on the top two lines. But Berube is doing just that.
TOM T.: It's always a challenge when the puck starts flying and you want to win. And with O'Reilly, who plays on both special teams, if there are penalties to be killed or power plays to be whatever-ed, Berube is going to want him out there.
The simplest way around this would be for the Blues to try winning a game by a couple goals for a change so Berube can keep rolling four lines.