RUSSIAN PROSPECTS

QUESTION: There are two Russians that I suppose the Blues would consider prospects. Alexei Torepchenko, and Nikita Alexandrov. Can you tell us anything about those players?
JT: Alexandrov, you may have noticed, played very well for Russia in the just-completed World Juniors. Just turned 19 in September. Was selected with the last pick of the second round this past draft (last June). But he was the Blues' first pick in the draft because they owed Buffalo their first-rounder to complete the O'Reilly trade. Assistant GM Bill Armstrong told me at the draft that Alexandrov's game has some similarities to Tyler Bozak, but also said he has top-end speed and can create off the rush. So I think he projects as a top 9 guy.
I think Toropchenko projects as more of a bottom 6 guy. He's a bigger body (6-3, 201), was a 4th-round pick in 2017 and is 20. He wasn't much of a scorer in juniors, but then came on in the OHL playoffs last year. in his first pro year, he has been pretty quiet with 3 goals and 1 assist in 25 AHL games for San Antonio.