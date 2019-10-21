GORDO ON HELSLEY: He was just so-so as a starter and reliever at Triple-A Memphis, going 2-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 17 games. But Helsley recovered from a midseason shoulder impingement and added much-needed bullpen depth at the big league level. He was 2-0 with one hold and a 2.95 ERA in 24 regular season games. Helsley made the playoff roster and allowed just two baserunners while striking out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings. He could bid for a prominent late-inning relief role next season.
BREAKING
Most Popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
After a season with shoulder issues, Cardinals pitcher Martinez has surgical procedure
-
Cardinals chat: Baseball writer Derrick Goold live at 1 p.m.
-
BenFred: If Cardinals and Ozuna split, what is club's answer for his production?
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player