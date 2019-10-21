Team up with us for 99¢
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

As part of a superior effort from the bullpen, Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley struck out the side in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

GORDO ON HELSLEY: He was just so-so as a starter and reliever at Triple-A Memphis, going 2-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 17 games. But Helsley recovered from a midseason shoulder impingement and added much-needed bullpen depth at the big league level. He was 2-0 with one hold and a 2.95 ERA in 24 regular season games. Helsley made the playoff roster and allowed just two baserunners while striking out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings. He could bid for a prominent late-inning relief role next season.

Grade: B