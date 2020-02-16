RYAN HELSLEY, Righthander

Age: 25
2019 stats: 2-0, 0 Saves, 2.95 ERA, 24 Games, 36.2 IP, 12 BB, 32 K, 1.255 WHIP, 7.9 K/9
GOOLD'S TAKE: Of the group, the righthander from Oklahoma stands out as the closer prospect – if he’s not being groomed for a starter’s job down the road. Helsley sports a four-pitch mix that keeps him in the starter’s conversation for later in the career, and it adds to what he calls the “four directions” he can throw at hitters as a reliever.
This spring, Helsley will start getting multiple-inning outings in part to give him more chances to work on more pitches. He’s brought his curveball out of mothballs for the spring, and he’s experimenting with a new grip on his changeup – Jacob deGrom’s grip. He already has a 100-mph fastball that the Cardinals thought played up enough to use him in pivotal relief roles in the postseason. He struck out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings in the playoffs and did not allow a run.
The way the Cardinals used him in the playoffs hints at the trust he’s already gained for being counted on in the ninth inning. Helsley said he has warmed to relief and that being in the rotation or the bullpen “has its perks.”