It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7

Ryan O'Reilly is surrounded by teammates after he received the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON O'REILLY: He followed his tremendous regular season (28 goals, 47 assists) by earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL's postseason MVP. O'Reilly battled on with broken ribs to score 23 playoff points. He regained some jump against Boston Bruins and got the Blues going in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final with one of his trademark deflection goals. During the regular season O'Reilly earned good puck possession metrics (53.6 Corsi For, 54.3 Fenwick For) with his faceoff prowess (56.9 percent success) and sturdy all-around play. Better yet, his day-to-day work ethic raised the bar for a team that had lost its way.

Grade: A-PLUS