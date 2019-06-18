GORDO ON O'REILLY: He followed his tremendous regular season (28 goals, 47 assists) by earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL's postseason MVP. O'Reilly battled on with broken ribs to score 23 playoff points. He regained some jump against Boston Bruins and got the Blues going in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final with one of his trademark deflection goals. During the regular season O'Reilly earned good puck possession metrics (53.6 Corsi For, 54.3 Fenwick For) with his faceoff prowess (56.9 percent success) and sturdy all-around play. Better yet, his day-to-day work ethic raised the bar for a team that had lost its way.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Blues updates: Shoulder injury for Tarasenko; surgery for Kyrou
-
Gordo: Blues' dream stayed alive thanks to Bouwmeester
-
Yelich trade continues to haunt Cardinals as Marlins rookie pitcher blanks them again
-
Cards notebook: Gyorko, almost ready to come back, suffers another setback
-
Hochman: 'It was magical.' STL's Patrick Maroon and family added local touch to Blues parade
Print Ads
Ads
Arnold, Bridgeton, Edwardsville, Ellisville, Fairview Heights, Fenton, FLorissant, Kirkwood, Ladue, Mehlville, O'Fallon, Shrewsbury, St. Peters,Wentzville
314-822-2617