RYAN O'REILLY, Forward

GORDO ON O’REILLY: Once again he stepped up during the postseason, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists in his nine games. He earned a plus-3 rating and won 62.7 percent of his faceoffs. O’Reilly was an elite defender during the regular season, earning 69 takeaways while suffering just 22 giveaways and building his Selke Trophy case. But his shot rate plummeted and he scored just 12 goals in 71 games (and just seven in last 53 games) after scoring 28 in 82 games the season before. That’s not good enough for a top-line center.
Grade: A-minus
