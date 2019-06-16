Even in the darkest times of the season, O'Reilly was the one constant. He was the team's leading scorer, only All-Star and only player to appear in all 82 regular-season games. Always working, he routinely showed up early and stayed late at practice.
A rib injury affected his play for a good chunk of the playoffs, but he roared across the finish line with a franchise record nine points in the Cup Final (five goals, four assists) to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP. He scored in each of the last four contests against Boston.