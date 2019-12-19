RYAN WALTERS ON HIS OWN?

QUESTION: Your thoughts on Ryan Walters’ growth as a defensive coordinator the past couple years? How much was him and how much was Odom? Do you think this year's D will still look mostly like last year's?
MATTER: We'll find out this year if Odom was more of a factor than he led on. Odom gave all the credit to Walters and the other staffers for the progress MU made this past season. Without Odom around, Walters might be open to trying new things, being more aggressive, more multiple in ways that Odom wouldn't have necessarily approved. We just don't know because this is a new dynamic.
I've been impressed with Walters since he joined the staff. His safeties were solid this year. Tyree Gillespie is right on the cusp of being an All-SEC player. I think the base 4-2-5 system will stay the same, but it might depend on personnel and depth.