9. SAM I AM

A good career ended with a great run in 2013 when Missouri defensive end Michael Sam pass-rushed his way to 11.5 sacks, All-America honors and the SEC defensive player of the year award. His story was just getting started.
In February, as he prepared for the NFL draft, Sam told the world he’s gay, something he revealed to Mizzou teammates and coaches before the 2013 season but kept private to the outside world. He instantly became the most famous — and most scrutinized — player in the 2014 NFL draft. He slipped to the seventh round before the St. Louis Rams took him with the 249th overall selection.
He showed glimpses of his Mizzou production during the preseason but didn’t make the Rams’ roster. Dallas signed him to its practice squad but soon waived him. Football became but a footnote as Sam made his mark elsewhere. He delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs and later appeared on a season of “Dancing With the Stars.” He’s since retired from the sport and has worked as a motivational speaker.