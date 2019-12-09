Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals face off with Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler (25) strikes out swinging during the sixth inning of a game on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Why is the front office so insistent on Dexter Fowler having a starting spot? His "bounce back" was barely above league average offensively (WRC+ of 103) and he doesn't truly help from a run prevention standpoint.

GOOLD: They signed him to play, so keep that in mind. And we do know that a contract gets a player first dibs on playing time. That's always been true. If Brett Cecil didn't have the contract he has, Brett Cecil wouldn't have a jersey waiting for him in Jupiter, Fla.

The Cardinals like having a switch hitter in the outfield because otherwise, as of now, it's truly righthanded, too much so. So, these are the reasons they've committed to Fowler.