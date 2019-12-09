QUESTION: Why is the front office so insistent on Dexter Fowler having a starting spot? His "bounce back" was barely above league average offensively (WRC+ of 103) and he doesn't truly help from a run prevention standpoint.
GOOLD: They signed him to play, so keep that in mind. And we do know that a contract gets a player first dibs on playing time. That's always been true. If Brett Cecil didn't have the contract he has, Brett Cecil wouldn't have a jersey waiting for him in Jupiter, Fla.
The Cardinals like having a switch hitter in the outfield because otherwise, as of now, it's truly righthanded, too much so. So, these are the reasons they've committed to Fowler.