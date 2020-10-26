SAME GORMAN QUESTION, SAME ANSWER

QUESTION: Do you see Dylan Carlson having a better season next year since he has made adjustments this year, and do you believe (Nolan) Gorman could be an option for a bat next year?
COMMISH: Carlson almost certainly will have a better year in 2021, and the Cardinals will plan their club with him as a key regular player. Gorman is not ready yet, not even having played at the Class AA level, although he got plenty of experience at the alternate camp site in Springfield this year. I don't expect to see him until 2022.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!