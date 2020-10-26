 Skip to main content
SAME GORMAN QUESTION, SAME ANSWER
Marlins Cardinals Spring Baseball

Third baseman Nolan Gorman bats for the Cardinals during the Feb. 26 exhibition game against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION:  Do you see Dylan Carlson having a better season next year since he has made adjustments this year, and do you believe (Nolan) Gorman could be an option for a bat next year?

COMMISH: Carlson almost certainly will have a better year in 2021, and the Cardinals will plan their club with him as a key regular player. Gorman is not ready yet, not even having played at the Class AA level, although he got plenty of experience at the alternate camp site in Springfield this year. I don't expect to see him until 2022.

