SAME OLD CARP?
Rain shows during Saturday workout at Spring Training

Cardinals infielders Matt Carpenter and Tommy Edman talk at the batting cage during a spring training workout in February. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: We're only eight games into the season, but Carpenter looks no different than last season. How many more games before Edman takes over at third permanently and we find a different DH? I know Carp drove in two runs Sunday, but a blind squirrel ...

COMMISH: I suspect you've noticed Carpenter's nine strikeouts in 26 at-bats, but he has knocked in six runs in eight games, a pace with which the Cardinals could be comfortable. You didn't note that Edman isn't exactly lighting it up at .200 with the same nine strikeouts.

Let this play out a bit more.

