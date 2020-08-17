SAME OLD CARP?

QUESTION: We're only eight games into the season, but Carpenter looks no different than last season. How many more games before Edman takes over at third permanently and we find a different DH? I know Carp drove in two runs Sunday, but a blind squirrel ...
COMMISH: I suspect you've noticed Carpenter's nine strikeouts in 26 at-bats, but he has knocked in six runs in eight games, a pace with which the Cardinals could be comfortable. You didn't note that Edman isn't exactly lighting it up at .200 with the same nine strikeouts.
Let this play out a bit more.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.