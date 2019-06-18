Subscribe for 99¢
Blues face Sharks in game 3

Blues left wing Sammy Blais tries to steal the puck from San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson during Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON BLAIS: It took several tries at the NHL level, but Blais, 22, finally found his identity as a power forward that can hit with leverage and generate offensive chances as well. He had 93 hits in his 32 regular season games, then 70 more in his 15 playoff games. Blais added a goal and two assists during the postseason while playing nearly 12 minutes per game. He also handled himself like a seasoned pro during the team's post-Cup celebrations.

Grade: B