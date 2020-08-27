 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SAMMY BLAIS, Forward
0 comments

SAMMY BLAIS, Forward

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Blais: report card

GORDO ON BLAIS: So this is what we know about Sammy: He will play with reckless abandon and run over a lot of foes. But he will also take too many penalties and suffer too many injuries. This season he delivered 155 hits in 40 regular season games and 25 more in eight playoff games. Blais has the skill to score 15 to 20 goals per season, but he needs to stay healthy and earn more minutes with more disciplined play. As it is he contributed seven goals and 10 assists in 48 regular season and playoff games this season.

Grade: C-plus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports