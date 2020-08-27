SAMMY BLAIS, Forward

GORDO ON BLAIS: So this is what we know about Sammy: He will play with reckless abandon and run over a lot of foes. But he will also take too many penalties and suffer too many injuries. This season he delivered 155 hits in 40 regular season games and 25 more in eight playoff games. Blais has the skill to score 15 to 20 goals per season, but he needs to stay healthy and earn more minutes with more disciplined play. As it is he contributed seven goals and 10 assists in 48 regular season and playoff games this season.
Grade: C-plus
