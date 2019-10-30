QUESTION: Blais with Schenn and Schwartz ... "your thoughts"?
TOM T.: Seems like a good place to start with the search for the third on that line. He doesn't have the shot that Tarasenko has -- not really a whole lot of candidates for that anyway -- but he is a tenacious worker and will battle for pucks. He has shown a few times in his career that he could score goals.
The thrust of that line may have to shift to where Schwartz has to be scoring more. If he has the numbers like he did at the start of last season, that won't be good. Blais may be the best of the options, though I wouldn't be surprised to see Steen in that role too. Unless Blais steps in and the line takes off, I would expect players to rotate through spot in the near future.