SAVE A RED JACKET FOR . . . MATT CARPENTER?
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

 David Banks

QUESTION: It has been suggested that Matt Carpenter could eventually be a candidate for the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Will the tough tail end of his career hurt his chances if this slump continues?

BENFRED: It's a good and fair question. If the poll was taken today, I think you will get quite a different answer than you would when/if he's up for the vote. I do think he'll get his shot, and it's a fan-driven decision after it clears the Red Ribbon Committee, which I have no part in, so I imagine we will get our answer eventually. I think the entirety of his career will overshadow the end of it. That's usually the case.

There are more than 40 men in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Here's one quick potential case for Carpenter.

Terry Moore is in, with 20.7 Wins Above Replacement after 11 seasons, not including the three he missed for military service.

Carpenter has 28 WAR in 10 seasons, and just one less All-Star appearance than Moore. He won a Silver Slugger and has been one of the organization's best leadoff hitters ever.

Again, it won't be up to me. Fans will decide.

