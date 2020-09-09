SAVE A RED JACKET FOR ... TERRY PENDLETON?

QUESTION: Do you think that Terry Pendleton will ever get elected to the Cardinals Hall of Fame?
COMMISH: Pendleton will be considered but may fall behind some players who were here longer. He had six-plus years here but other than 1987, his best offensive years came in Atlanta. He was a treasure defensively, though, maybe the best I've seen at running down foul flies.
