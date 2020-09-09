 Skip to main content
SAVE A RED JACKET FOR ... TERRY PENDLETON?
SAVE A RED JACKET FOR ... TERRY PENDLETON?

Dodgers Cards

Steve Sax of the Dodgers takes the low road but is picked off between second and third by Cardinals third baseman Terry Pendleton on a steal attempt at Dodger Stadium in July 1986. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Do you think that Terry Pendleton will ever get elected to the Cardinals Hall of Fame?

COMMISH: Pendleton will be considered but may fall behind some players who were here longer. He had six-plus years here but other than 1987, his best offensive years came in Atlanta. He was a treasure defensively, though, maybe the best I've seen at running down foul flies.

