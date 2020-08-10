SAY HEY! JON JAY

COMMENT: Your unwavering support has resulted in Jon Jay achieving 10 years of MLB service time. He couldn’t have done it without you.
GOOLD: Swell, nice callback to a joke that aged before you typed it.
I had no role in it. Jay's ability did. If anything, if you ask him, I might have gotten in the way.
Those were good times when players would refuse to talk to you as a reporter in person. Imagine if there was as much use of social media back then as there is now.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.