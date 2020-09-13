SAYING GOODBYE IS NEVER EASY

QUESTION: How did you feel when the Big Red left town vs. when the Rams exited?
GORDO: Both situations were sad. One difference was that Bidwill was actually a likable guy, just utterly hapless. He was up front about his willingness to move the team if he could not get a stadium. The city fathers dismissed him as a buffoon and Mr, Bill couldn't help but take that personally.
Kroenke was an aloof billionaire who moved further and further out of the public eye and made a cold-blooded business decision.
But as far as the sense of loss goes, it was pretty similar with both teams. Neither team was great when it left, but the NFL is the NFL, From a sportswriting standpoint, it's great to cover.
Follow-up: Do you think the Phantom of Malibu has found a way to take it with him? He’s an old dude and severely hated. As far as I know he can’t stuff $5 billion in his back pocket as he takes the express elevator down.
GORDO: He doesn't seem concerned with his public image.
I know if I fell into that sort of money, I would be a happy billionaire like Jerry Jones. Margarita? Sure. Top shelf stuff. And buy the tavern a round.
