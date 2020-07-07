SCHEDULING GIFT FOR THE CARDINALS?
Cardinals Royals Baseball

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong completes a double play in a game at Kansas City last August. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What were your first thoughts on the MLB schedule now that it's out?

BENFRED: My first impression was that the Cardinals caught a break by getting 10 games against the Royals and the Tigers among their 20 games against AL Central opponents. That could be a nice gift in what should be a competitive NL Central race.

My other impression was some confusion. When the league decided it was going to prioritize the team's distance to opponents in making the schedule — AL Central vs. NL Central for example — I thought that made a lot of sense. I thought, on top of that, the schedule would try to limit travel as much as possible.

I thought wrong there. I'm not sure why they are sending teams to the same city more than once, as I assumed it would be deemed less risky to have longer series and fewer trips.

