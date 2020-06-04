SCHOOL CALENDAR IN FLUX?

QUESTION: Mizzou is considering starting school on Aug. 12 and ending around Thanksgiving. For football, do you think this helps starting on schedule? For basketball, do you think not starting basketball until the second semester is possible?
MATTER: I'm not sure there's a great advantage or disadvantage for the football program on the proposed schedule change. If classes do indeed start Aug. 12 and some of those are on campus, that means there should be a much stronger chance of having a football season this fall. (Update: The Faculty Council rejected the schedule change but will consider other options.)
If students are on campus up until Thanksgiving, the only remaining regular-season football game is on Black Friday in Kansas City. So I'm not sure there would be any difference in student attendance for that game either way.
I haven't heard any strong case made for delaying the start of basketball season until the second semester. If MU is able to hold on-campus classes starting in August and the semester unfolds as planned without a severe virus outbreak on campus or in Columbia, I would think you could still start the basketball season on time.
