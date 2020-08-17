SCHROCK'S DAYS IN STL NUMBERED?

QUESTION: The Cards love Wong, DeJong and Carpenter. Meanwhile, "Slapsie Maxie" Schrock hits at whatever level he plays. Does he project as a trade chip, since Edman got here first? Or do you think they'll keep him around?
COMMISH: Max Schrock, a .300 hitter as a lefthanded batter in the minors, factors as a potential big league reserve if he shows he can play more infield positions besides second base. He is getting a little better at third. Shortstop, so far, is not really on his resumé.
Once DeJong and Sosa come back, the Cardinals will have to decide whether they want to keep Sosa ahead of Schrock on the 28-man roster.
