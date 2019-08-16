QUESTION: Can you provide an updated scouting report on Kobe Brown? Some insight into his playing style, fit, upside potential, more of a 4 year college player are opposed to a NBA type?
MATTER: He's not a one-and-done prospect. Talented for sure, but not at that level. The staff thinks he's versatile. He handled the ball a lot in high school as a point guard, but he's 6-7, which means he can be used as a larger wing player or maybe even an undersized power forward.
When the media met with the veteran players a few weeks ago, one teammate called Brown "a four guard," which implies he could be the biggest guard in a four-guard lineup and defend the four/power forward position.