SCRATCH THE TWIN CITIES AS A PLAYOFF HUB?
0 comments

SCRATCH THE TWIN CITIES AS A PLAYOFF HUB?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
NHL monitoring situation before choosing where to play games

The Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., is one of the venues the NHL has considered using to host playoff games. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Has the civil unrest changed the way the NHL is thinking about some of the potential hub cities?

JT: You certainly have to think that the Minneapolis-St. Paul bid is in doubt. I realize that it could well be two months (early August) before play resumes, so a lot could change between now and then. But Bettman said a week ago that the NHL wanted to reach a decision on hub cities in three or for weeks. Hard to predict if the Twin Cities will have stabilized by then.

Follow-up: What are the hardest obstacles to overcome in order to re-start the season?

JT: It starts with the health and safety of the players. Can a tight bubble be maintained in the hub cities between the arena, the practice venue and the hotel? Will there be sufficient testing available to test the players every day? And what happens if the virus takes an uptick in the next several weeks?

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports