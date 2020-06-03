SCRATCH THE TWIN CITIES AS A PLAYOFF HUB?

QUESTION: Has the civil unrest changed the way the NHL is thinking about some of the potential hub cities?
JT: You certainly have to think that the Minneapolis-St. Paul bid is in doubt. I realize that it could well be two months (early August) before play resumes, so a lot could change between now and then. But Bettman said a week ago that the NHL wanted to reach a decision on hub cities in three or for weeks. Hard to predict if the Twin Cities will have stabilized by then.
Follow-up: What are the hardest obstacles to overcome in order to re-start the season?
JT: It starts with the health and safety of the players. Can a tight bubble be maintained in the hub cities between the arena, the practice venue and the hotel? Will there be sufficient testing available to test the players every day? And what happens if the virus takes an uptick in the next several weeks?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.