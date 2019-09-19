QUESTION: Your best guess for Michael Porter Jr this season:
1. Plays less than 40 games battling injury
2. Beats out Monte Morris to be the Nuggets sixth man
3. Jokic/Porter is the new Thompson/Durant and Denver lifts a banner
MATTER: Wow. I'm not sure how anyone can really know. I'd say No. 1, but bump it to 50 games. I'm at the point where I believe he'll be an NBA regular once I actually see it first. He's got the talent, no doubt. Can he stay healthy? Does he have everything it takes to play those back to backs? Can he find a consistent role on a team that thrives by sharing the ball?
I'm really interested to watch his rookie season. That's a team that is built around balance. MPJ is a high-volume shooter. Does he have to adapt to make a proven system work better?