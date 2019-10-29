QUESTION: Am I wearing blue-colored glasses to think the season isn't over because No. 91 is out?
BENFRED: No. It certainly speaks to the depth of the talent on this Blues team that Vladimir Tarasenko goes out, and no one is calling it a season-ender for the team along with him. And, who knows, maybe he can be back in time for the postseason.
It's a blow. A big one. But hockey is such a team sport that good teams like the Blues are not going to be derailed by the loss of any player not named Binnington.
Their road just got tougher. They're used to tough roads. Tarasenko's absence won't be filled by one. It will take a team, from veterans doing more to prospects taking advantage of their opportunity.