Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was injured on this play, as he fought for the puck against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker in Thursday's game at Enterprise Center. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Am I wearing blue-colored glasses to think the season isn't over because No. 91 is out?

BENFRED: No. It certainly speaks to the depth of the talent on this Blues team that Vladimir Tarasenko goes out, and no one is calling it a season-ender for the team along with him. And, who knows, maybe he can be back in time for the postseason.

It's a blow. A big one. But hockey is such a team sport that good teams like the Blues are not going to be derailed by the loss of any player not named Binnington.

Their road just got tougher. They're used to tough roads. Tarasenko's absence won't be filled by one. It will take a team, from veterans doing more to prospects taking advantage of their opportunity.