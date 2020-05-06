SEASON OVER ... OR ABOUT TO RETURN?
SEASON OVER ... OR ABOUT TO RETURN?

Blues battle Rangers

A sellout crowd at Enterprise Center rejoices after a Blues goal in the 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Jan. 11. (Post-Dispatch photo by Lexi Browning)

QUESTION: I know you've got your ear to the ground. What are you hearing: Hockey coming back or not?

JT: Until about two weeks ago, I didn't think hockey would return this season. Now, it seems clear the NHL wants hockey to return and likes the pod city plan.

In the final analysis, it depends on what's happening with the pandemic and whether local governmental entities are willing to have hockey played in their town. And don't forget, the NHLPA has to sign off on any plan.

Follow-up: What do you think the odds are that the 2019-20 season will not resume?

JT: Obviously, what happens with the coronavirus pandemic is the most important factor, and could change things in a hurry. But I'd say the odds of the NHL returning are about 54-46 right now.





