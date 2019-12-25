1. SEC! SEC! SEC!

On Nov. 6, 2011, Mizzou changed its stripes when the university officially accepted an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference during an on-campus celebration headlined by SEC Commissioner Mike Slive.
As the SEC’s new northwestern outpost, Mizzou severed generations of history and tradition within a league that evolved from the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association to the Big Six to Big Seven to Big Eight, which in 1996 turned into the Big 12 and by the late 2000s became a cauldron for controversy, distrust and discontent. Colorado left first, then Nebraska, then Texas A&M. With fears that Oklahoma and Texas would secede next and leave the conference without a heavyweight anchor, Mizzou opened negotiations with the SEC, looking for what Chancellor Brady Deaton later described as “long-term stability” and “financial security.”
The Tigers sacrificed their long-standing rivalries in favor of greater national exposure and unprecedented revenue as a member of the SEC. The Tigers began competition in the SEC in the fall of 2012. The women’s volleyball program tasted success first, winning a couple of SEC regular-season titles, while Gary Pinkel’s football team captured back-to-back SEC East Division titles.